CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lane closures are set to begin on US Route 50 in Harrison County on Monday, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The closure will affect one lane between Clarksburg and Salem, from County Route 50/6, Raccoon Run, to County Route 50/7, Flinderation, according to the release.

Work will take place beginning Monday, Feb. 6 and are set to last until Thursday, Feb. 16. During the 10-day period, closures will occur between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The closures are due to core drilling operations that are set to occur in the area.

Drivers are advised to plan additional time in their commute.