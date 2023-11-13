FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Vinegar Hill Road/County Route 60 in Fairmont will be closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 14, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Monday.

According to a release from the WVDOH, the closure will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until Thursday, Nov. 16. During the closure, crews will be removing the existing bridge deck as part of the ongoing construction project on Interstate 79.

Only local traffic will be permitted on the road during construction hours. All other drivers are advised to plan ahead and find alternate routes for their commute. The WVDOH said that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could potentially affect the project schedule.