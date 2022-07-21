MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A section of West Virginia 218 will be completely closed Friday for tree removal.

The road will be closed from CR 17, Paw Paw Road, to US 250 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. No traffic will be allowed through during that time. Detours will include CR 24 (Blue Heron) and CR 20 (Dunkard Mill) from CR 17 (Paw Paw Road) to CR 91 (Old US 50) and CR 24 (Blue Heron) and CR 20 (Dunkard Mill) from CR 17 (Paw Paw Road) to CR 91 (Old US 50).

The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways is advising drivers to plan for their commute to take additional time.

Since the work is weather dependent, the Division of Highways said inclement weather could change the project’s timetable.