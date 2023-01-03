CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the city said that the WVDOT is currently waiting on parts in order to be able to correct the issue.

The WVDOT has asked that those parts be expedited so that crews can fix the traffic light “as quickly as possible,” according to the city. It did not specify when that would be.

Back in March 2022, the traffic lights at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 suffered issues due to a power outage. The City of Clarksburg did not share the cause of these most recent issues.

The north central West Virginia area did suffer power outages two weeks ago due to the winter storm that hit on Friday, Dec. 23.