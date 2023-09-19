The approximate location of the Virginia line section of Corridor H. Credit: West Virginia Division of Highways.

WARDENSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents who wish to learn more about the proposed Wardensville, Hardy County to Virginia State Line section of the Appalachian Highway Corridor H Project have an opportunity to attend an informational workshop this week.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced in a press release that the workshop will be held at the War Memorial Building at 190 Main St. in Wardensville, on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a formal presentation at 6 p.m.

The 6.8-mile, four-lane divided highway is intended to improve east-west travel and promote economic development in the region, the WVDOH said.

The proposed route of the Wardensville to Virginia line section of Corridor H. Credit: WVDOH

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and give written comments on the project throughout the meeting, according to the release.

Written comments can be sent to P.E., Director Technical Support Division Travis Long at West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301 on or before Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Comments can also be submitted online here.

Project information is available online.