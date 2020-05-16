WV Division of Highways announces new list of road projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a list of projects set to be put out for bid letting on Tuesday, May 19.

The list includes slip/slide repairs, bridge replacements, and nearly 32 miles of resurfacing and road repairs, according to a WV DOH news release.

“The West Virginia Department of Transportation is resolute in its commitment to carrying out Governor Justice’s vision of maintaining and modernizing the state’s transportation infrastructure,” stated Transportation Secretary Byrd White.

The projects to be let on May 19 are:

Boone County
Replacing Meadow Fork Bridge along County 9 in Hewett
Resurfacing 2.84 miles along WV 85 between Bald Knob and Barrett

Braxton County
Slip repair along County 22/6, Stone Run Road

Brooke County
Repairing (joint repairs, guardrail, drainage) 2.72 miles along US 22, Harmon Creek to PA State line

Cabell County
Replacing 5th Street Ritter Park Bridges along WV 527
Slide correction, with piling wall, along County 26/3, Wildcat Road
Cleaning and Painting 8th Street Overpass along County 37

Clay County
Resurfacing 1.00 mile along WV 16, Main Street

Gilmer County
Resurfacing 3.82 miles along US 33, Stumptown to east of County 119/21

Greenbrier County
Design and construct sidewalks along US 219 South in Lewisburg

Hancock County
Resurfacing, Drainage improvements and guardrail of 3.03 miles along County 18, WV 8 to the PA State line

Harrison County
Construct sidewalk from School Street to Main Street in West Milford

Jackson County
Slide correction along County 21 at County 21/13 in Wiseburg

Jefferson County
Replace Bakerton Road Bridge along County 27

Kanawha County
Cleaning and Painting Joseph Homer Lloyd Bridge along County 60/14

Lewis County
Install 8.38 miles of new guardrail along County 13, Berlin Road, from US 33 to Upshur County line

Mercer County
Installation of traffic signal along WV 104 at Locust Street in Princeton
Milling and resurfacing 1.88 miles along US 52 in Brush Fork from WV 123 to US 19

Mingo County
Phase II Gilbert Sidewalks, Central Avenue

Monongalia County
Piling wall project along WV 7 near County 43 in Cassville

Morgan County
Renovation of traffic signal at intersection of US 522 and WV 9 in Berkeley Springs

Nicholas County
Resurfacing 3.07 miles along US 19 from Birch River to the Braxton County line

Pocahontas County
Resurfacing 1.19 miles along WV 28 north of Thornwood Road and US 250

Preston County
Milling, resurfacing, ditching and shoulder work along WV 26, South Preston Highway, between US 50 and County 41

Raleigh County
Milling and resurfacing 3.84 miles along WV 210, Kanawha Street and WV 41, Johnstown Road

Randolph County
Cleaning and painting of Norton Bridge along County 151

Striping contracts
District-wide for:
District 1 (Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties)
District 2 (​Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, and Wayne counties)
District 9 (​Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties)
District 10 (McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties)

Reimbursable guardrail contracts
District-wide for:
District 4 (​Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor counties)
District 9 (​Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties)

