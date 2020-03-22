WV DOH plans nighttime I-79 delays for Saltwell bridge project

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that there will be lane closures and possible traffic delays on Interstate 79 surrounding exit 125(Saltwell Rd./Rt. 131) in both the north and southbound lanes starting Monday, March 23 at 8:00 p.m. through Friday, March 27, 2020 at 6:00 a.m.

The closures and delays are due to the construction of a new bridge on County Route 131, which runs over I-79. Various single lane closures will happen at night from 8:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m. on both sides of the highway, DOH officials said. Alternate routes are I-79, Exit 124 & County Route 279.

DOH officials note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

