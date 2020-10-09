WV DOH using ‘reclaimer’ on Preston County roads

Road Patrol
Posted: / Updated:

Suggest a Road

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways is using specialized equipment to correct road surface issues in Preston County, officials announced Friday.

To quickly get a good base and immediately improve drivability on 24 rural roadways, a machine called a “reclaimer” is being utilized, a news release said. Based on their average daily traffic, the reclaimed roads will either be paved, tar and chipped, or graveled, with additional work taking place at a later time, the release went on to say

“Throughout the month of October, citizens will see the reclaimer in use on the most pothole-ridden rural roads,” said Darby Clayton, Assistant Chief Engineer of Operations. “Building a good base with the reclaimer will allow us a to bring all 24 roads up to a better quality ride in the beginning. After that, the focus will shift to providing each roadway with the surface its average daily traffic dictates. We ask that West Virginians be patient, as we continue our work to get a large number of roads in better condition than they have been in years.”

The 24 projects on which the reclaimer is currently being utilized are:

  • Afton
  • Beech Run
  • Birch Root
  • Burke
  • Burnside Camp
  • Centenary-Mountain Dale
  • Cherry Grove-Mountain Dale
  • Chestnut Ridge
  • Henry Collins
  • Herb Harsh
  • Hog Back
  • Irish Ridge
  • John Miller
  • Mountain Vista/Vargo
  • Mt. Nebo/Bull Run
  • Pell Hollow
  • Red Rock
  • Seese
  • Shaw Hill
  • Spiker
  • Stone Hollow
  • Stoney Run
  • Teets
  • Terra Alta Lake

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Road Patrol Stories

More Road Patrol
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News