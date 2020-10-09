WV DOH using ‘reclaimer’ on Preston County roads

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Division of Highways is using specialized equipment to correct road surface issues in Preston County, officials announced Friday.

To quickly get a good base and immediately improve drivability on 24 rural roadways, a machine called a “reclaimer” is being utilized, a news release said. Based on their average daily traffic, the reclaimed roads will either be paved, tar and chipped, or graveled, with additional work taking place at a later time, the release went on to say

“Throughout the month of October, citizens will see the reclaimer in use on the most pothole-ridden rural roads,” said Darby Clayton, Assistant Chief Engineer of Operations. “Building a good base with the reclaimer will allow us a to bring all 24 roads up to a better quality ride in the beginning. After that, the focus will shift to providing each roadway with the surface its average daily traffic dictates. We ask that West Virginians be patient, as we continue our work to get a large number of roads in better condition than they have been in years.”

The 24 projects on which the reclaimer is currently being utilized are: