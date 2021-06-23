WV roadways and bridges rank last in nation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A recent study released by TRIP – a national transportation research organization – ranked the bridges in West Virginia last in the country.

Those – more than 7,000 – bridges are used for various levels of travel and transportation 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. This means the need for repairs… is inevitable.

“We’ve underinvested in our infrastructure all across this country for decades, and West Virginia is in no worse shape than anyone else. We’re going to have to play some catch-up,” says Jimmy Wriston, the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOT).

Wriston says the state will have to look into making investments into the structure of the bridges and roads. He says when the investments are made, the time it will take to begin a reconstruction process can vary.

Damages to the roads like potholes can make driving extremely dangerous. You can easily lose control of your vehicle if you end up with a popped tire or a bent wheel and AAA says those damages can be costly.

“Not only are these repairs costly, and they cost American consumers almost $3-billion a year, they put the drivers in harm’s way.” Jim Garrity, AAA Spokesman

WVDOT says there is an inspection process for the bridges annually and they use that data to figure out what changes need to be made.

Once they determine the projects, it could take even longer to complete one.