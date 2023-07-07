MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Drivers who use WV Route 7, Earl L Core Road and Mason Dixon Highway at any point in Monongalia County are expected to experience “extended delays” next week.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), the stretch of WV 7 from the Monongalia/Wetzel County Line to the Monongalia/Preston County line will experience delays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 21.

The delay comes from a mowing and ditching project being performed along the Monongalia County stretch of the route, according to the release. The release said that emergency personnel and local traffic will still be accommodated as quickly as possible, but extended delays are still a possibility while crews work.

Drivers are advised by the WVDOH to seek alternate routes or to allow additional time for their commute. The WVDOH warned that inclement weather and unforeseen circumstances could also change the project schedule.