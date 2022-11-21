SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced an emergency road closure on Nov. 15.

The closure of Marshville Road in Harrison County about one mile off US 50 is due to a large slip.

Michael Daley, WVDOH District 4 Interim District Manager, said a reopening date has not yet been established, but crews are working to stabilize the slip.

“Especially people that travel that route every day, they need to find alternate routes to be able to travel, to give them a little bit more time to be able to get to their destination due to the detours. We’re just trying to catch it early to try to prevent any further damage,” said Daley.

This is a total road closure; traffic can use alternate routes including Flinderation Road, Indian Run Road and New Creek Road.

Daley said that continued inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could affect the length of the closure.