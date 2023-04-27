FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has announced that bridge work in Marion County will cause a road closure beginning on Monday, May 1.

According to a release, Brink Road (Marion County Route 1) will be closed at milepost 3.11, which is .12 miles west of the intersection with County Route 1/3, Warrior Fork. The closure will last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2. The closure is due to planned work on the Rymer Bridge.

The WVDOH emphasized in its release that this is a total road closure during working hours, but work will pause during the afternoon to allow bus routes to pass through the area. All other traffic, including emergency vehicles, must use a detour or other alternate routes. The current detour route is County Route 1/3, Warrior Fork to County Route 1/1, Evans Run Road.

Motorists are advised by the WVDOH to plan and allow extra time for their commute and that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances could delay this project.