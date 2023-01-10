CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has accepted bids to replace three bridges on Interstate 79 in Marion and Monongalia counties.

The following bridges on I-79 will be fully replaced:

Narrow Bridges near Exit 136

Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140

Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line

According to the release, all of the bridges were built in the late 1960s.

In addition to replacing three bridges, the construction project will also renovate 13 other bridges on I-79 between Lost Creek and Interstate 68. A previous release from the WVDOH said that the projects are expected to begin in the spring.

The $62.455 million project which Gov. Jim Justice approved in December was awarded to Triton Construction Inc. based in Putnam County.

Other projects that were included in the big letting on Jan. 6 include the Pleasant Street Streetscape project in Morgantown, the Shorty Ford Road to Tyler County line paving project in Doddridge County, and the Howell Hollow Bridge utility installation in Randolph County.