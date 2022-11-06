CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On November 8, 2022, we will witness the last total lunar eclipse, also called a Blood Moon, until March 14, 2025. But, that’s not the only exciting thing about it.

“This is the first time in U.S. history that we’re enjoying an Election Day Total Lunar Eclipse. It’s never happened before and won’t happen again until 2394,” according to almanac.com.

According to NASA, “a lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow.” Due to how light is scattered in Earth’s atmosphere, this will turn the moon a reddish hue, making it a Blood Moon.

So how does one view such an event?

In West Virginia, the eclipse will begin on Nov. 8 at around 3 a.m. But, the best time to watch the eclipse will be from around 5-6:30 a.m. while it at its most full and red.

So long as you are in the right area at the right time, you should be able to see the eclipse with your naked eye, weather permitting. That being said, binoculars or a telescope will certainly help, especially in a dark environment away from bright lights. But even if you are in a bad area for it, there are many live streams and videos to choose from online.