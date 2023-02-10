CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Over $3.9 million in state funding will go towards supporting the creation of university-based research centers in West Virginia.

On Feb. 10, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Science, Technology and Research (STaR) Division announced at the West Virginia State Capitol Culture Center that three Research Challenge Grants (RCGs) worth approximately $1.3 million each would be put into various research teams in West Virginia, “comprised of faculty from Bluefield State University, Concord University, Marshall University, West Virginia University and West Virginia State University,” according to a release from STaR.

“We are excited to be able to fund these three excellent research projects with Research Challenge Grants for 2023-27 cycle,” said Dr. Juliana Serafin, senior director of STaR. “We look forward to the growth in research enterprise and economic development that will result from this investment by the state of West Virginia.”

Previous Research Challenge Grant winners have expressed how the grants helped them find further support with federal agencies and industry donors. “Awardees from the 2017-2022 cycle transformed their initial $1.3 million investments into more than $59 million in combined follow-on funding to continue their research projects,” the release said.

“We are thrilled today to be able to present new state-funded research grants to faculty representing several of our universities that will create new opportunities for our students to collaborate with each other, with those at other universities and with outstanding faculty who are pushing them toward trailblazing discoveries,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education.

Research Challenge Grant Awards

Drs. Xin Li, V’yacheslav Akkerman, Lian Li, Wenyuan Li, Bin Liu and Aldo Romero of West Virginia University and Drs. Xiaojuan (Judy) Fan and Huong Nguyen of Marshall University were awarded $1,315,000 over five years for “Data Driven Autonomous Experiments for Energy Sciences Principles of Machine Learning.” “The new Research Challenge Grant project connects artificial intelligence (AI) researchers with energy science researchers to explore the emerging frontiers of ML-based autonomous experiments for material discovery and energy systems,” said Xin Li, project principal investigator. “It will provide an excellent opportunity for STEM students to engage with cutting-edge research that can impact our state’s future.”



Drs. Oishi Sanyal, Madelyn Ball, Jianli (John) Hu, Yuhe Tian, and Carrie White of West Virginia University; Drs. Rosalynn Quiñones-Fernández and Roozbeh (Ross) Salary of Marshall University; Dr. Tesfaye Belay of Bluefield State University; and Dr. Rodney Tigaa of Concord University were awarded $1,300,000 over five years for “Metal-Embedded Carbon-based Catalytic Membranes for Co-production of Ammonia and Ethylene.” “Receiving the Research Challenge Grant allows our team to pursue a high-risk but impactful research direction and obtain preliminary data prior to applying for external federal grants,” said Sanyal, project principal investigator. “Along with research, this grant involves a strong education component which will be used to train the next generation of STEM workforce across four West Virginia-based institutions. Funds like these are critical to support students from all backgrounds, including underserved and underrepresented communities, and train them in cutting-edge technologies. The state of West Virginia will clearly benefit from such a trained workforce as they will contribute to research, entrepreneurship and future manufacturing.”



Drs. Cosmin Dumitrescu, V’yacheslav Akkerman, Omid Askari, Jianli (John) Hu, Bingyun Li, Earl Scime and Xueyan Song of West Virginia University; Dr. Rodney Tigaa of Concord University; and Dr. Eyas Mahmoud of West Virginia State University were awarded $1,300,000 over five years for “Synergistic Conversion of Captured C02 and Green H2 to Value-Added Products for a Decarbonized Economy.” “The project objective is to develop process-intensified modular technologies that will convert captured carbon dioxide and green hydrogen to green ethylene and green ammonia,” said Dumitrescu, project principal investigator. “The production of green ethylene is an opportunity to revive West Virginia’s polymer industry, while green ammonia is an efficient, decarbonized and low emissions alternative to electrification for hard-to-electrify industries.”

