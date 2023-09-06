CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard has released data about the next five asteroids that will pass near the Earth from Sept. 6-10, some of which are the size of airplanes.

According to Asteroid Watch, the first asteroid, which will pass within 3,170,000 miles of the Earth on Sept. 6 at around 9:32 p.m., is named “2021 JA5” and is approximately 59 feet in diameter, about the size of a house. The asteroid will not be seen again until 2071.

The second asteroid, named “2023 QC5,” is approximately 83 feet in size, similar to an airplane, and will pass within 2,530,000 miles of Earth on Sept. 8 around 10:08 a.m. It will not pass the Earth again until 2030.

“2020 GE” is the smallest asteroid of the five at around 26 feet and will pass the Earth on Sept. 8 at 12:56 p.m. It will also have the most distant approach to Earth, about 3,560,000 miles, and by far the slowest approach, 3,238 mph. The asteroid’s next pass will be on September 24, 2024.

The largest asteroid and the one that will pass most closely to the Earth is “2023 QE8.” It is 170 feet in diameter and will be 946,000 miles from Earth on Sept. 10 at 10:03 p.m., about 707,000 miles further than the average distance between the Earth and the moon. It will also be the fastest of the five at 32,328 mph. After a close pass with Mars and Venus, it will return to Earth in 2092, the largest gap between visits.

On Sept. 10 at around 11:21 p.m., the last asteroid, “2023 QF6,” will move within 1,650,000 miles of the planet and is 68 feet in diameter.

For a live view of the asteroids as they are tracked, click here.