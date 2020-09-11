Five Polar Bears score to put Fairmont Senior past Philip Barbour

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East-West Stadium hosted a boys and girls soccer double-header for the Polar Bears’ senior night rivaling Fairmont Senior and Philip Barbour.

On the boys side, two undefeated opponents square off, Fairmont Senior entered the game 3-0 and Philip Barbour entered 2-0.

It was the Polar Bears who set the tone of the game as Jonas Branch set up a nice ball for Bubby Towns who placed it beautifully into the bottom right corner of the net. Fairmont Senior went up 1-0 within five minutes of play.

Then Nate Flower fed it to Ashton Cecil who took one touch and put it right past the Colt’s keeper to put FSHS up 2-0 in the first 20 minutes of the contest.

Cecil didn’t stop there he found the net yet again to put Senior up 3-0 with plenty of time left in the first half.

Ro Jones had a turn to score as well advancing the Polar Bears lead to 4-0.

Nate Flower took a break assisting his teammates goals and put one past the keeper himself to put the Polar Bears up 5-0 at the halftime break.

Into the second half, Jonas Branch scored off of a penalty kick and FSHS then had a 6-0 lead in the beginning of the second half.

Philip Barbour found its rhythm as Trenton Whited scored two back to back goals to cut the Colts deficit.

But Fairmont Senior answered those goals with two of its own by Towns and Jonas Branch.

PBHS’s Grant Dadisman put one in the back of the net at the very end of the contest.

FSHS head coach Darrin Paul liked his team’s versatility in offense.

“I think it shows that we have a dangerous offensive team. You know, we possessed well I thought in the first half, created opportunities and we have some good goal scorers. If you give them opportunities they’re going to put the ball in the back of the net,” Paul said.

Polar Bears controlled the majority of the game and won 8-3, the final score.