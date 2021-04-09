(1) Byrd’s defense in the fourth quarter held off (2)Fairmont Senior, Eagles hand Polar Bears first loss

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In the clash of the top two teams in Class Triple-A, Robert C. Byrd and Fairmont Senior, it was the Eagles who came out on top in a close win, 57-55.

Fairmont Senior started the game off on an 11-2 scoring run fueled by Jaelin Johnson’s 11 points in the first quarter alone.

But Byrd fought back and trailed by only one point, 19-18, after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Byrd took the lead for the first time in the game but the Polar Bears didn’t stop their hustle and led by one point yet again at the halftime break.

In the third Robert C. Byrd started to pull away slightly but not enough to secure it quite yet.

Bryson Lucas was big for the Eagles in the first three quarters, scoring 18 of his team-high 21 points.

The fourth quarter was comprised mostly of defense.

Fairmont Senior trailed by two with .09 on the clock and they had a chance but the inbounds pass was swatted down as Byrd secured the win.

No. 1 Robert C. Byrd took down No. 2 Fairmont Senior 57-55 as Fairmont falls to 13-1 and Byrd improves to 12-1.

Lucas led the Eagles with 21 points, Gavin Kennedy added 17 and Jeremiah King tallied 10 points.

Johnson led the Polar Bears with game-high 26 points, Zycheus Dobbs added 15 points.