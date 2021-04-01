(1) Eagles improve to 9-1 after a win on the road over Cougars

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHINNSTON, W.Va.- In the second meeting between the No. 1 ranked team in AAA Robert C. Byrd and Lincoln, the Flying Eagles got the best of the Cougars yet again.

It wasn’t an easy win for Byrd, though.

The Cougars scored the first two points of the game and kept it close throughout the first and second quarters.

It was a one point game at the halftime break with Robert C. Byrd leading 25-24.

But RCB pulled away for its ninth win of the season 62-43.

Gavin Kennedy led Byrd with 20 points, Jeremiah King scored 15 points and Bryson Lucas chalked in 13.

Zach Snyder led the Cougars with 13 points and Westin Heldreth added 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories