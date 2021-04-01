(1) Eagles improve to 9-1 after a win on the road over Cougars

SHINNSTON, W.Va.- In the second meeting between the No. 1 ranked team in AAA Robert C. Byrd and Lincoln, the Flying Eagles got the best of the Cougars yet again.

It wasn’t an easy win for Byrd, though.

The Cougars scored the first two points of the game and kept it close throughout the first and second quarters.

It was a one point game at the halftime break with Robert C. Byrd leading 25-24.

But RCB pulled away for its ninth win of the season 62-43.

Gavin Kennedy led Byrd with 20 points, Jeremiah King scored 15 points and Bryson Lucas chalked in 13.

Zach Snyder led the Cougars with 13 points and Westin Heldreth added 12.