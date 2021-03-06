(1) Fairmont Senior girls blowout (5) Wheeling Central

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The top-ranked team in Triple-A has certainly looked the part through the first two games of the season.

No. 1 Fairmont Senior has already beaten one ranked team, and took care of a second one on Saturday, disposing of No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic with ease inside the Fairmont Senior Field House.

Marley Washenitz led the way with 17 points, nine assists, and six rebounds, as Fairmont Senior won comfortably, 76-41.

Rebekah Jenkins added 18 points in the win.

Eight different Polar Bears scored in the game, and eight Fairmont Senior players picked up at lest one steal on the defensive end.

Fairmont Senior moves to 2-0 on the year.