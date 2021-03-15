(1) Fairmont Senior girls stay undefeated with win over (2) Wheeling Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Number 1 vs. Number 2.

Top-ranked Fairmont Senior hosted the No. 2 team in Quad-A — Wheeling Park — Monday night.

Fairmont Senior jumped out to an early lead and never looked back.

Marley Washenitz (29pts, 16 rebs) and Meredith Maier (12 pts, 13 rebs) both recorded double-doubles, leading the way in the 70-61 win over the Patriots.

Fairmont Senior led by as many as 13 points in the first quarter before Wheeling Park found its footing in the second period.

The Polar Bears led by ten at halftime.

Fairmont Senior has now won each of its first seven games of the season.