MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior outlasted University in the final stages of the game for a 47-43 win.

The Polar Bears led 22-18 at the halftime break but grabbed a seven point lead at the end of the third quarter.

University erased that lead in the fourth with a made basket by Ella Simpson, took the lead by one point.

But Fairmont Senior was able to sink the necessary free throws to secure the win.

Marley Washenitz led the Polar Bears with 24 points, Meredith Maier added 12.

Simpson led UHS with 17 points.