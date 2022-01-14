(1) Mohigans hot from three-point range, down (8) Hawks to sweep season series

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Top ranked Morgantown swept University in the season series after a 73-45 win over the eighth ranked Hawks in the second meeting between the two teams this season.

University held its own in the first quarter, the Hawks and Mohigans scored back and forth with Morgantown taking a 19-10 lead after the first quarter.

In the second quarter, The ‘U’ quickly cut the deficit but then Morgantown’s Brody Davis went to work. He hit four threes in the second quarter and five in the first half all together to give Morgantown a steady lead.

The Mohigans led 45-24 at the break and kept the lead from there.

Davis led the Mohigans with 18 points, Brooks Gage added 16 and Alec Poland added 12 points.

Garrison Kisner led the Hawks with 19 points and Elija Jackson finished with 10.