1. North Marion hangs on in overtime; Lincoln picks up first tournament win since 2015

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The evening session of the first day of the girls basketball state tournament provided much entertainment, and more close finishes.

In the 1/8 matchup, No. 1 North Marion needed overtime to defeat No. 8 Bridgeport by just nine, after beating the Indians by 47 earlier this season.

And then in the final game of the night, No. 4 Lincoln outlasted No. 5 Nitro, 63-55 to earn their first win at the state tournament since 2015.

Bridgeport led after the first quarter, ending the period on a lengthy run, and was in front for most of the second quarter. But North Marion led 22-21 at the break.

It looked like the Huskies were going to pull away in the third quarter, pushing their lead to as many as seven.

Bridgeport fans and players react as Gabby Reep hits a game-tying 3-pointer that sent the Indians first round game against No. 1 North Marion into overtime. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

But Bridgeport wouldn’t go away, cutting the lead to four on its first possession of the final quarter, and then Gabby Reep knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with one minute left to tie the game at 43 all.

The Indians simply ran out of firepower in overtime. North Marion outscored Bridgeport 15-6 in the extra period, and went on to win 58-49.

“When we’re flying around, and running up and down the court we’re at our best. When we’re going half speed, jogging up and down the court, we’re not very good. And we did that for a good part of the regular part of the game. I think urgency, a sense of urgency. You’ve got to play with that sense of urgency the whole game. You can’t wait until the end to try to turn on the light switch, because you’ll be just lucky to overcome it,” North Marion head coach Mike Parrish said after the game

Taylor Buonamici led the way with a game-high 23 points.

.@LincolnHighWV coach Rob Hawkins on claiming his first win at the state tournament since 2015. pic.twitter.com/ojx16dNGOV — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) March 12, 2020

For Lincoln, Rob Hawkins’ club was led by a trio of double-digit scorers in Victoria Strum, Allison Rockwell and Brynne Williams.

Sturm led with a team-high 26 points, while Rockwell added 17 points and 13 rebounds in a double-double effort, and Williams scored 13 points.

Lincoln players, cheerleaders and fans celebrate the team’s first win at the state tournament since 2015 after defeating Nitro on Wednesday. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Lincoln led by as many as 11 points in the game, and Nitro never led after being up 3-2 early in the first quarter.

The outcomes of these two games decided who will meet in the semi-finals in that portion of the Double-A bracket.

North Marion and Lincoln will meet at 1:30 pm Friday afternoon.