(1) North Marion knocks down 14 threes against (6) Lincoln

RACHEL, W.Va. – No. 1 North Marion played like the top team in the state, Tuesday night.

The Huskies outscored No. 6 Lincoln by 31 points in the first half, during which Mike Parrish’s hit nine 3-pointers.

North Marion kept it up after halftime, knocking down five more shots from beyond the arc, and continuing to limit most of Lincoln’s key contributors.

Despite 23 points from Allison Rockwell in a near-double-double performance, the Cougars lost handily, 77-54.

“I knew if we shot well, we’d have a chance to do well. Like I say, coming out hitting … Early we didn’t hit very many, then we had that streak where we hit some in a row. Got everyone involved, and it opened up the lead. You’re a little more relaxed when you’ve got a lead,” Parrish said.

Freshman guard Olivia Toland led the way for North Marion with 22 points, sinking six 3-pointers in the game.