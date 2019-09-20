(1) Polar Bears dominate (2) Bridgeport in Thursday night showdown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Thursday night’s battle between the two top teams in Double-A showed there is a gap between the defending champs and the rest of the state.

Fairmont Senior scored quick on the ground and through the air, using big plays to take what seemed like a commanding 14-point lead just nine seconds into the second quarter.

Quarterback Gage Michael had a field day against the Bridgeport defense.

Fairmont Senior captains went out for the coin toss holding a Number 80 jersey in honor of Roane County’s late Alex Miller. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Michael accounted for 403 yards of total offense, and all five of the Fairmont Senior touchdowns, scoring three times on the ground and throwing a pair of long touchdowns.

Michael’s big day led the Polar Bears to a 34-15 victory over the second-ranked team, and has Fairmont Senior in control of the classification four weeks into the season.

The win also marks the fourth-straight win for the Polar Bears over the Indians. Bridgeport hasn’t defeated Fairmont Senior since the 2016 regular season.

