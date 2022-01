MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The weather at Camp Mountaineer on Saturday morning was fit for the Yukon, which was perfect for what the Scouts had in mind for the day. Troops from Monongalia, Preston, and Marion County came out for the Scouts' annual Yukon race.

The race took all day Saturday and was comprised of a number of elements. Nine teams, ranging from four to 10 players, raced through the campground to eight different tasks they needed to complete in order to finish the race. The tasks came from a number of skills they learned along the way during their time with the Scouts.