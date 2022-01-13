(1) Polar Bears improve to 11-0 after downing (7) Bucs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Class-AAA top ranked Fairmont Senior pulled away in the second half to defeat Class-AAAA No. 7 Buckhannon-Upshur 60-45.

The first half stayed close with the lead traded multiple times. Fairmont Senior got a three point advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was much of the same that resulted in a one point game at halftime with the Polar Bears on top 20-19.

Another close quarter came in the third but it was the fourth quarter that the Polar Bears started to pull away for good.

Marley Washenitz led Fairmont with 26 points and 10 rebounds along with Meredith Maier’s 19 points and 10 rebounds. Laynie Beresford added 11 points in the win.

Kenna Maxwell led the Bucs with 14 points, Shelby McDaniels finished with 11.