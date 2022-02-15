FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s big first half gave it the lead they never lost that led to an 89-47 win over East Fairmont.

The Polar Bears led from the jump as Marley Washenitz sank a three ball for the early lead to start the game.

Fairmont Senior built up a 20 point lead at the halftime break that the Bees couldn’t erase.

Kenly Rogers put in her best effort, finishing with 25 points to lead the Bees.

Four scorers led the Polar Bears behind Washenitz’s 40 point performance. Meredith Maier finished with 16 points, Laynie Beresford added 13 and Reagan Blasher scored 11.