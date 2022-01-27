(1) Polar Bears pull away from (8) Bearcats in the fourth quarter to stay unbeaten

GRAFTON, W.Va. – In a ranked game between Triple-A programs, No. 3 Fairmont Senior defended its undefeated streak with a win over No. 8 Grafton, 74-63.

A classic back and forth contest was played through the first three quarters. After one, Grafton led 16-13.

But at the halftime break, Fairmont Senior gained a one point lead, 34-33.

In the third quarter, the Bearcats got to within two points but the fourth quarter was where the Polar Bears pulled away.

Fairmont Senior scored 11 straight points and held on for the win.

Five Polar Bears finished in double-figures including, Desean Goode (18 points), Eric Smith (14 points), Andre Grant (12 points) and 11 points apiece for Dominic Viani and Joe Uram.

