(1) Polar Bears remain unbeaten, roll over Mountaineers on senior night

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The No. 1 ranked girls high school basketball team in Class Single-A, Fairmont Senior, remains unbeaten after a win over Liberty.

It was senior night for Fairmont Senior and they honored their lone senior, Bekah Jenkins.

In the last game of the regular season, the Polar Bears were off to a slow start, but once they got going the Mountaineers couldn’t stop them.

Laynie Beresford hit four threes in the game and led the Polar Bears with 16 points.

Meredith Maier finished the game with 13 points and 11 boards and Marley Washenitz added 13 points for the Polar Bears.

Fairmont Senior wins easy 66-30, the final score, to improve to 13-0.