(1) Titans keep undefeated record after intense battle with (6) Blue Devils

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The top team in Class Single-A, Gilmer County, and the No. 6 ranked team in Class-AA clashed in an intense game on Saturday night.

The lead was traded back and forth multiple times throughout the first half but the Blue Devils led by five into the locker room.

In the second half, the game only intensified. St. Marys took the lead, 41-36, after three quarters.

Gilmer County went to work in the fourth. The Titans took the lead with just over three minutes on the clock and held on to win 63-58.

Emma Taylor led the Titans with 18 points. Trinity Bancroft added 15 and Malaysia Morgan finished with 12 points.

Gilmer County improves to 10-0 on the season.