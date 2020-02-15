(1) University takes down (2) Mohigans to win 5A OVAC Championship

WHEELING, W.Va. – The OVAC 5A Championship between the No. 1 University Hawks and the No. 2 Morgantown Mohigans took place at Ohio University Eastern today.

In the fourth quarter, KJ McClurg drove in for the one-handed layup to put the Hawks up 60-35. McClurg finished with 26 in the game.

John Ross Mazza got the layup then passed to McClurg who yet again took it to the hole to give University a 70-37 lead.

Hawks dominated the court in this game and they don’t lose the lead.

University takes the OVAC Championship 74-44 the final score. Kaden Metheny wins MVP for the third consecutive year.

