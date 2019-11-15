10 Former Black Bears released by Pirates organization

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates organization released 23 minor league players on Thursday.

This farm system house cleaning included the dismissal of ten former West Virginia Black Bears players.

Among the players cut were eight players that were part of the 2019 Black Bears roster, including Dean Lockery, Mike Lopresti, Victor Ngoepe, and Nick Patten.

Along with those four, former Black Bears Hai-Cheng Gong, Alec Rennard, Francis Del Orbe and Yandy Vega were also released by the organization.

Raul Siri (2017, ’18) and Logan Stoelke (2018) were also cut.

Trending Stories