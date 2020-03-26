10 local girls hoops players earn Class AA All-State honors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Ten of the 24 girls basketball All-State spots in Class AA were earned by players from North Central West Virginia.

A trio of local players garnered first team honors, while three more earned a second team selection, and four players made the third team All-State squad.

Among the players from our area that earned a first team bid were Fairmont Senior sophomore Marley Washenitz, Lincoln junior Victoria Sturm, and North Marion senior Taylor Buonamici.

Washenitz was a third team player in her freshman year, but arrived as one of the top girls players in the state this year, while averaging 24 points and 10 rebounds, along with six-plus assists and steals per contest for the Polar Bears.

Buonamici rounded out her senior season averaging 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Sturm averaged a team-best 15.5 points per contest for the Cougars this year.

Both players’ numbers could change if the girls state tournament were to resume, and in fact the two teams are set to square off in the state semi-final.

Braxton County’s Jocelyn Abraham captains the second team All-State squad.

Abraham averaged a double-double of 22.4 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles this year.

She was joined by Lincoln senior Allison Rockwell (13.8 ppg) and North Marion junior guard Karlie Denham (12.5 ppg) on the second team.

Four players from the area were selected for the third team, including a pair of Bridgeport players in Indians’ junior Paige Humble and freshman Gabby Reep.

North Marion’s Katlyn Carson (11.1 ppg) and Grafton sophomore Meredith Maier also were selected to the third team.

The Class AAA All-State teams will be announced on Friday.

Below is a full list of the Class AA All-State players.

First Team

Baylee Goins, Nitro; Jr. (Captain)

Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior; Soph.

Taylor Buonamici, North Marion; Sr.

ZZ Russell, Winfield; Sr.

Laken McKinney, PikeView; Sr.

Victoria Sturm, Lincoln; Jr.

Skylar Davidson, Wyoming East; Jr.

Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover; Sr.

Second Team

Jocelyn Abraham, Braxton County; Sr. (Captain)

Allison Rockwell, Lincoln; Sr.

Makenna Douthitt, Frankfort; Sr.

Jaisah Smith, Bluefield; Sr.

Lauren Hudson, Winfield; Sr.

Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Soph.

Ziah Rhodes, Mingo Central; Sr.

Karlie Denham, North Marion; Jr.

Third Team

Rianna Kenneda, Westside; Sr. (Captain)

Paige Humble, Bridgeport; Jr.

Meredith Maier, Grafton; Soph.

Alanna Eves, Wayne; Jr.

Emily Hudson, Winfield; Sr.

Katlyn Carson, North Marion; Soph.

Kristen Calhoun, River View; Sr.

Gabby Reep, Bridgeport; Fr.

Honorable Mention

Shiloh Bailey, PikeView; Kierra Bartholow, East Fairmont; Hannah Blankenship, Wyoming East; Graci Brumfield, Chapmanville; Taylor Brown, Nicholas County; Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour; Haley Carroll, Nitro; Emma Cayton, Lewis County; Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd; Kaili Crowl, Keyser; Sydney Farmer, Sissonville; Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour; Madison Holland, Elkins; Mackenzie Holley, Independence; Sara Hooks, Wayne; Bria Jacobs, Grafton; Rebekah Jenkins, Fairmont Senior; Marcayla King, Oak Hill; Olivia Krinov, Lewis County; Kayla Lantz, Petersburg; Demi Lester, River View; Madi Martin, Lincoln; Carly McComas, Lincoln County; Mara McGrew, Winfield; Sophia Mikula, Weir; Macie Miller, Frankfort; Makayla Morgan, Westside; Shea Miller, Scott; Devin Ord, Poca; Maria Perdew, Frankfort; Kacey Poe, Shady Spring; Taylor Ray, Herbert Hoover; Kierra Richmond, Shady Spring; Peyton Smith, Braxton County; Emily Starn, Fairmont Senior; Somer Stover, East Fairmont; Daisha Summers, Wyoming East; Mackenzie Tennant, East Fairmont; Scarlett Thomason, Mingo Central; Olivia Toland, North Marion; Hannah Toler, Westside; Jill Tothe, Logan; Brynne Williams, Lincoln; Ali Williamson, Chapmanville; Madie Wilson, Bridgeport