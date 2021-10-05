10 Local teams inside Top 16 in latest WVSSAC high school football rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – For the second week in a row, a total of ten local football teams are ranked inside the Top 16 heading into Week 7 of the high school football season.

Both No. 4 University and No. 6 Bridgeport stayed put in Triple-A.

There was movement, however, in Class Double-A as Lincoln (4-0) is now the No. 1 team in the state. North Marion moved up seven spots into a tie for ninth place, and East Fairmont moved into the rankings for the first time this season at No. 15.

In Single-A, the biggest movement amongst local teams was Trinity Christian (2-1) falling eleven spots to No. 15 following Friday’s loss against undefeated Cameron.

No. 7 Ritchie County and No. 12 Clay-Battelle both moved down a few spots, as well.

Doddridge County remained at Number 2, and Gilmer County remained at No. 7 in the class.

A full look at the rankings can be found by clicking on this link.

