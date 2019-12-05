100 Yards with Cline Stansberry

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Our Ryan Decker traveled to Cline Stansberry Stadium earlier this week to meetup with the stadium’s namesake, the former head coach of the Bulldogs, Cline Stansberry.

The two walked the length of the stadium talking about Stansberry’s time with the Bulldogs, and about this year’s group, which has the chance to bring Doddridge County its first football title since 1936.

Among other things, Stansberry had this to say when asked to give a taste of what his pregame speech would be like if he were in current head coach Bobby Burnside’s shoes.

“Just go out and play your usual game, and don’t think about it being for the championship. Just go on out and play your usual game. And don’t let up. Keep at it. No matter what happens,” Stansberry said.

