11 Former Black Bears heading to Pirates “summer camp”

PITTSBURGH, W.Va. – Eleven former West Virginia Black Bears players will be heading to ballparks controlled by Pittsburgh Pirates organizations this week.

The Pirates announced their 60-man player pool that will be headed to either PNC Park or Altoona, PA to what’s being called “summer camp” – the Major League Baseball training camp ahead of the abbreviated season, which is scheduled to start on July 23.

Among the 59 players that were invited were eleven former Black Bears players, six of which will head to PNC Park. Those former WV players are: Ke’Bryan Hayes, Mitch Keller, Kevin Newman, Steven Brault, JT Brubaker, and Dovydas Neverauskas.

The other five former West Virginia Black Bears players will head to Altoona as members of the Taxi Squad that will continue to get reps through the summer, and will be among the first players the Pirates pick from should they need to add to the active roster once the season gets underway.

Those five are Will Craig, Christian Kelley, James Marvel, Aaron Shortridge, and Travis Swaggerty.

For a complete list of players headed to camp for the Pirates, click here.

Camp begins at PNC Park on Friday.