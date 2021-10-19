11 local football teams ranked through Week 8 in latest WVSSAC rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 11 local high school football teams are ranked inside the Top 16 in their class ahead of action in Week 9 of the high school football season.

And with the postseason just a few weeks away, four other teams are just on the outside of the Top 16 in their class, and are well within striking distance of getting back into the playoff picture.

No. 5 University (7-0) and No. 7 Bridgeport (6-0) both moved down a spot in Triple-A, but both would host a first-round playoff game if the postseason began today.

In Double-A, No. 6 Lincoln (5-1) and No. 8 North Marion (4-1) both stayed in the same spots they were ranked a week before. Both program are also currently in line to host a playoff game in the first round. Beyond them, No. 12 Robert C. Byrd (4-3) fell two spots, while No. 14 Grafton (5-2) rose two spots in the rankings.

Doddridge County (5-0) fell off the top spot in Single-A, and is now ranked second in the class. Despite a lopsided win, Ritchie County (6-1) moved down three spots to Number 8, while No. 9 Gilmer County (5-1) has moved up one position in the ratings. No. 12 Trinity Christian (5-1) and No. 15 Clay-Battelle (6-2) both moved down in the rankings this week.

Looking at the teams that are just outside of the final playoff spot in their class, eyes in Class AAA are on Morgantown (3-4). The Mohigans are one spot out of the Top 16.

Three local Double-A teams are just outside of the Top 16, too.

East Fairmont (4-3), Fairmont Senior (3-3) and Liberty (4-3) are all within one spot of one another, and less than half a rating point behind No. 16 Winfield for the final playoff spot.

A link to the full WVSSAC ratings can be found here.