11 Local teams ranked in latest WVSSAC rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A total of eleven local high school football teams are ranked in the Top 16 heading into Week 8, according to the latest high school football rankings from the WVSSAC.

Doddridge County, which checks in at No. 2, is not ranked atop class Single-A for the first time since the initial rankings ahead of Week 4.

Bridgeport, meanwhile, remined the No. 2 team in Triple-A, while (8) Fairmont Senior continues to climb back up the Double-A rankings.

The Indians remain the only local Class AAA team featured inside the Top 16.

No. 6 North Marion is the top-rated Class AA team amongst local squads in that classification. Robert C. Byrd fell three spots to number 9, and Elkins stayed ranked eleventh in the class. Braxton County and Lincoln are both tied for 14th place.

Lewis County fell out of the Top 16.

No. 9 Tygarts Valley, meanwhile, moved up two spots this week in the Class A ratings. Gilmer County and Ritchie County come into this week ranked Nos. 15 and 16, respectively.

