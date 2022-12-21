CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Wednesday was National Signing Day around the country and 12 local athletes made their college decisions official:

University:

  • Park Croyle – Davis and Elkins baseball
  • Becca Chmiel – Findlay lacrosse
  • Grant Schnopp – Montevallo archery
  • Noah Braham – West Virginia football

Morgantown:

  • Jonna Butcher – Waynesburg track and field
  • Abigail Harki – Salem softball
  • Ashleigh Weaver – Fairmont State soccer
  • Amanda Weaver – Fairmont State soccer

Bridgeport:

  • Lucas Anderson – Ashland track and field

Robert C. Byrd:

  • Wyatt Minor – Youngstown State football
  • Nate Lhotsky – VMI football