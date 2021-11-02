12 local teams ranked inside Top 16 in final regular season rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Week 11 has arrive, and so have the final rankings of the high school football regular season.

A total of 12 local football teams are ranked inside the Top 16 heading into their final game of the regular season. Three of those teams are in Triple-A, four are in Double-A, and five are in Single-A.

Starting in Class AAA, Bridgeport (9-0) remains as the third-ranked team in the classification, while University (9-0) has moved into a tie for fourth place. Morgantown (4-5) dropped one spot to 15 following the Mohigans’ loss in the MoHawk Bowl on Friday.

Lincoln (8-1) remained the fourth-ranked team in Class AA, despite a 56-point victory on Friday. North Marion (6-2) also stayed put as the No. 6 team in the class. Meanwhile, Robert C. Byrd (5-3) has moved up three spots to No. 8, meaning the Flying Eagles are in position to host a first-round playoff game. Grafton (7-2) moved up two spots to No. 11.

Doddridge County (8-1) moved off the top spot in Single-A after suffering its first loss of the season. No. 4 Ritchie County (8-1) and No. 10 Trinity Christian (6-2) stayed where they were in the rankings. Gilmer County (6-3) moved down five spots, and is now ranked twelfth. Clay-Battelle (7-2) is up one spot to number 14.

If these rankings hold true through Week 11, seven of the twelve ranked local teams would host at least one playoff game. That would also mean there would be two first-round games pitting one area team against another: Grafton – North Marion; Gilmer Co. – Ritchie Co.

A full look at the rankings can be found by clicking here.