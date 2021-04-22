12 Local wrestlers place in AA-A wrestling state tournament consolation bouts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Twelve local wrestlers from six different schools placed third through sixth at the Class AA-A state wrestling tournament on Thursday.

Ritchie County’s Brady Layman finished third after he won his match by a 6-1 decision in the 113 weight class.

Reese Burnside of Doddridge County also with a third place finish after he pinned his opponent in 2:28 in the 152 weight class.

Four other wrestlers won their consolation match.

Liberty’s Ryan Morgan (113) won his match by a 6-2 decision to take home a fifth place finish. Bryan Moore (182) finished in fifth for Braxton County after he won his match by pin. Will Kuhn also won his match by a 4-2 decision for Lewis County, putting him at fifth place 195 weight class. Iain Campbell (285) won his match by fall to secure a fifth place finish for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.

Four other Braxton County wrestlers placed in the top six. Sturgis May (220), Tyee Ellyson (132), Blayne Jarvis (120), Logan Bennett (138) all finished in sixth for the Eagles.

Nick Scott (170) finished in fourth for Fairmont Senior.

Julius Church (285) finished in sixth for Lewis County.

For the full AA-A bracket, click here.

Eight local wrestlers will compete for a state title in the championship bouts starting at 6:30 p.m.