12 Sports Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport’s Gabby Reep

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport girls soccer team won its second-straight sectional title last week, and junior midfielder, Gabby Reep, played a big part in the 4-3 win.

“I think what worked is we were connecting passes really well, we stayed calm when we were down, we didn’t up. I really think we just fought hard for that one,” said Reep.

The Indians definitely fought hard in the back-and-forth match against Buckhannon-Upshur. The Indians were down one goal heading into halftime, before Reep tied it up just minutes into the second half.

“I think that shows that our team is not going to give up, we’re willing to do anything to win,” she said.

Bridgeport had a few key players unable to play in the section final, so Reep knew she had to step up offensively. She did so with a goal and two assists.

“Obviously I knew Ally Bender wasn’t there so I knew I had to step up and I was going to have to be more of a leader that game,” said Reep. “I mean I did whatever I could, I got the ball and tried to score. We have a lot of speed up top, we’re all good at beating defenders and taking it to the corner, we’re all good at crossing the ball and we’re all there to finish it.

Reep can now say she is apart of a back-to-back sectional championship team.

“I mean it really means a lot because not a lot of people get to do that and we’re really lucky. I’m lucky to have good seniors this year, good underclassmen too. It’s really special,” Reep.

And she’s not done yet. Reep and the Indians have a tall test ahead as they see wheeling park in the regional final on Thursday night.