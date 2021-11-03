12 Sports Athlete of the Week: Gilmer County QB Ean Hamric

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Gilmer County quarterback, Ean Hamric, told us that playing the popular video game, EA Sports’ NCAA Football 14, helped him learn how to play quarterback at a young age.

So I brought Hamric to Clarksburg to give me a first-hand look at how the game has taught him the ropes.

Asked how playing the video game helped shape his mindset, Hamric said: “It gave me a good visualization of it. Before, I really didn’t know a whole lot about it. But this really helped me get the basics of it. Understanding route combinations.”

How did NCAA Football 14 help Ean Hamric (@HammyQB) see the field better and become an all-state QB? Find out tonight in the @12SportsZone! @GCHSTitansFB pic.twitter.com/NnvLPExw99 — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) November 3, 2021

Hamric says he got his first taste of football when he was six or seven years-old, but not at the quarterback position, but at right tackle.

He eventually switched to QB, and that’s where the video game enters the picture.

Hamric had previous editions of the EA Sports popular series, but now, Hamric and all other football fans, have been stuck playing the same game since its release in July 2013.

Asked when things he was seeing in the video game started clearing things up that he was seeing on the gridiron, Hamric said, “Probably in middle school. It really didn’t have a lot to do with the game, but it definitely helped. Before, I have a decent idea, but it wasn’t until middle school when we started spreading out like this.”

Anyone who's ever played NCAA 14 has run Four Verticals with great success. That includes Ean Hamric, who talked to me about what it'd be like to run that play with his @GCHSTitansFB teammates. #wvprepfb @HammyQB @avery_chapman10 @12SportsZone pic.twitter.com/9OkMU3BY5a — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) November 3, 2021

