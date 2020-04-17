12 SportsZone 15 Second Battle Bracket Challenge – First Round

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We’ve got another virtual competition amongst local athletes on this Friday in the 12 SportsZone.

However, instead of putting their athletic skills to the test, we’re testing their brain power in this week’s challenge.

The eight players have 15 seconds each to give as many examples as they can of the provided topic. The players were arranged in two regions, and were divided/grouped based on sport: baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.

A look at the eight local athletes competing in the 12 SportsZone 15 Second Battle Bracket Challenge. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Below is a full list of players

Nick Stalnaker, Bridgeport (Baseball)

Carter Patrick, Morgantown (Baseball)

Gabby Reep, Bridgeport (Girls Soccer)

Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur (Boys soccer)

Aiden Slusser, East Fairmont (Football)

Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior (Football)

Ashten Boggs, University (Girls Basketball)

Zach Snyder, Lincoln, (Boys Basketball)

The first round of the competition can be seen here, with the semi-final and championship round airing tonight at 11 o’clock in the 12 SportsZone.