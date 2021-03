CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Ryan Decker and Abbie Backenstoe give their thoughts on which teams are the best in high school basketball this season.

11 local boys and girls basketball teams entered last week ranked inside the Top 5 in one of the four classes. Multiple of those teams can not only be considered the best in this region, but the best in the state.

Click on the video above to see their discussion.

Weigh in on the conversation by voting on the polls below.