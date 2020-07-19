12 SportsZone Conversation: Rigel Wilson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Webster County High School’s Rigel Wilson was part of a historic 2019 calendar year in Highlanders athletics history.

That’s where we begin in this weekend’s 12 SportsZone Conversation.

“The Highlanders, we’ve always been able to go down and compete. Our basketball team won the state championship, and went undefeated. And then one of my friends won the 100M dash and the 200M dash solo. Then, to go up and be associated with those champions is pretty impressive in my mind,” Wilson said.

Wilson has plenty of accolades to his name, and is a big part of why 2019 was such a special year in Webster County High School history.

But now he’s setting his sights on playing at the collegiate level.

“I can’t wait to see where I fall there and see how well I compete against other people in the MEC,” said Wilson.

Wilson will join his older brother, Gavin, on the West Virginia Wesleyan golf team. The two have been battling one another this summer, hoping there will be a season to compete together as teammates this fall.

“My brother and I are very competitive against each other whenever were home. It’ll just be a rekindle of that competition,” Wilson said. “I actually played a round yesterday, just a nine hole, and he beat my by three strokes. But, it’s usually back and forth, so we don’t know which one is going to come out on top.”

Wilson played at the West Virginia State Tournament all four years of high school, and was LKC Golfer of the Year his senior season.

He played his way to a one-hole playoff at the state tournament, which earned him an invite to the High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.

“I’ve been working a lot to make sure that I’m ready for Pinehurst. And I’ve put in a lot more work this summer than I usually have been. I think that that’s going to prepare me more for college golf than anything else,” Rigel Wilson

And you can’t talk about Rigel Wilson without talking hats.

The bucket hat is his signature look, with a personal meaning to him.

So the question is, which hat will he be wearing this season?

“The team usually gets a hat, but it’s not a brimmed hat like I usually get. So, I don’t know what I’m going to wear. I have a brimmed Wesleyan hat actually, so I might pull that out when I get up there. So, we’ll see how that goes,” he says.

But all of that is only if the Mountain East Conference goes forward with fall sports. And if it does, Wilson’s first collegiate season will get started in September with the Bobcats.