12 SportsZone Conversation: Ryan and Abbie’s reactions to state tournament postponements

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On the second day without sports in North Central West Virginia, Ryan Decker and Abbie Backenstoe sit down for a 12 SportsZone conversation, giving their reactions to the news on Thursday that the high school basketball state tournaments have been either suspended or postponed.

Not only do we share our reactions, but we have reactions from coaches, as well.

For more reactions from coaches, click here.

We have reactions from Gilmer County girls basketball head coach Amy Chapman, Lincoln girls basketball head coach Rob Hawkins, North Marion girls basketball head coach Mike Parrish, and University boys basketball coach Joe Schmidle.