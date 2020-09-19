12 SportsZone Conversation: Trinity Christian football head coach, Chris Simpson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Earlier this week, I had the chance to speak with Trinity Christian School football head coach, Chris Simpson, now that the Warriors – and all other fall sports team in Monongalia County – are three weeks into a fall sports season and haven’t been able to play a game yet.

To begin our conversation, I asked Simpson what he and his coaches have been doing to stay busy during the first few weeks of a high school football season that, for them, hasn’t included any football.

“I tried to get them back in control of what they can control, and taking baby steps. The first week we really focused on the academics of the students. We told them at no other time for a student-athlete is there a better time to grab ahold of your studies and your books. And then after a week, we started with some Zoom meetings, delving back into the X’s and O’s of football. And we’ve had great success with that.”

Those Zoom meetings have been critical in keeping in contact with his players, both from a football standpoint, and from a standpoint of staying connected with his team.

“I think it’s really important. The communication aspect of being able to talk to your athletes, and be able to reach out to them, and just have the conversations. You forget, as a coach you get to know their parents, you get to know their brothers, and their sisters and their aunts and their uncles. And you want to hear their stories and hear how they’re doing. And really humanize a situation like this. And halp bring a sense of normalcy to them. So, these meetings have been unbelievably important.” Trinity football head coach, Chris Simpson

I also asked Simpson what last Saturday’s rally in Morgantown meant to him, and other coaches in Monongalia County.

“It really meant a lot. When you give your heart and soul towards an athletic program … There’s something special in North Central West Virginia. When you’re able to play for an entity like WVU, or some of the great high schools in this area, there’s a bond that you create with the area, as well. The area feeds off of it – they need it during this chaotic time. And I think it was great to show support. And not just for me as a football coach, but also to support our soccer programs, our cross country and our golf and our cheerleading programs to let them know that we’re here for them in support. And we want them to be able to go out and have their full experience as well.”

